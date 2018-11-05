Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $528,000 Holdings in HB Fuller Co (FUL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 211.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HB Fuller by 9.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 20.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 59,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUL opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 24.80%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $258,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

