Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stake in Crane Co. (CR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Crane worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Curran sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $273,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,490.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Ellis sold 11,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $1,064,904.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,746.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $2,534,862 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.87 million. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

