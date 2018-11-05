Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 3,578 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 0.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,415,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 107.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,549,000 after purchasing an additional 244,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 463,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

