Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000.

IYE stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

