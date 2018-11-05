First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Stake in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,445,654 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $779,026,000 after purchasing an additional 847,770 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDACORP by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,611 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 173,089 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1,291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 172,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

IDA opened at $94.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.33. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.79 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

