First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 928 Steris PLC (STE)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $121,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $184,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $111.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $117.48.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steris news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $148,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

