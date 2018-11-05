First Hawaiian Bank Takes $109,000 Position in Genpact Limited (G)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Genpact by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 587,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G opened at $27.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.51 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.