First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases 12,779 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 345,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 164,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 55.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,771 shares of company stock worth $1,336,655. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

