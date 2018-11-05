First Majestic Silver (AG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2018 – First Majestic Silver was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2018 – First Majestic Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2018 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/22/2018 – First Majestic Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

10/16/2018 – First Majestic Silver was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – First Majestic Silver was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – First Majestic Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/12/2018 – First Majestic Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $101,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 235.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 170.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

