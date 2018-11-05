First National Financial (FN) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a c$29.19 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.10.

TSE:FN opened at C$28.01 on Thursday. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$25.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1542 dividend. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Moray Tawse acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.92 per share, with a total value of C$66,816.00. Also, Director Stephen Smith acquired 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, with a total value of C$550,043.40. Insiders bought a total of 28,170 shares of company stock worth $684,006 over the last 90 days.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

