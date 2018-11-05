First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,019,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16,076.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,718,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,853,000 after purchasing an additional 190,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $185.84 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.32 and a 52-week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

