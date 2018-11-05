First Republic Bank (FRC) Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

NYSE:FRC opened at $92.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 target price on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

