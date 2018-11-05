First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.99 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $122.77 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

