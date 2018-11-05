First Trust Advisors LP Sells 56,395 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6,707.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Christopher A. Graham sold 10,800 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

