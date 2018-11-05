Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.4% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

