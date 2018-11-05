Fiserv Inc (FISV) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

FISV stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BP PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $696,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,539,000 after purchasing an additional 216,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $3,516,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,864,000. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

