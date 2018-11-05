Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $341,000 in Aetna Inc (AET) Stock

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AET. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1,696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 3,076.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AET opened at $198.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $206.66.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

