Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $163,011,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $126,584,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anthem by 40.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,690,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Anthem by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,108,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,319,000 after buying an additional 505,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1,097.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 424,775 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.06.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,157.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,143,846. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $268.00 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $283.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

