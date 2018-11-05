Fmr LLC Buys 202,708 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 202,708 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.50% of Ellie Mae worth $161,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 41.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 41.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ellie Mae news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $313,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,529,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,614.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,212 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELLI opened at $68.10 on Monday. Ellie Mae Inc has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ellie Mae from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ellie Mae from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ellie Mae from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Ellie Mae Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

