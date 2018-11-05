Fmr LLC Has $154.33 Million Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,844 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.83% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $154,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 10,714.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $316,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

BSIG stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

