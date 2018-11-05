Fmr LLC Has $158.42 Million Position in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,678 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $158,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Catalent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,400,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,127,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,880 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,156,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,356,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 710,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.69 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other news, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.