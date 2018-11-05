Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.16

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 7653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,085.71% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Domzalski sold 8,238 shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $46,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,763 shares of company stock worth $66,910. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOMX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOMX)
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
