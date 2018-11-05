Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $87.55. 562,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,944. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $101.12.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.7352 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.