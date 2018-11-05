Fortive Corp (FTV) Insider Sells $9,297,902.18 in Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.80. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,417. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 80,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

