Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

