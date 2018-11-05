Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Foundation Building Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.47 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of FBM opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3,253.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at $174,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.