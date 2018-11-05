Fox Factory (FOXF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

FOXF traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,711. Fox Factory has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $459,226.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,917.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,170 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,388 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $1,457,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

