Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.