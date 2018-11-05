Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €98.00 ($113.95) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €87.20 ($101.40) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($111.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.50 ($106.39).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.86 ($80.07) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1-year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

