Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (DOCU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $343,705,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $163,591,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $158,068,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $86,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $89,784,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $71,739,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

