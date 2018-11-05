Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,047 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.04% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,321,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 849,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 163,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 100.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

