Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLL opened at $2.75 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

