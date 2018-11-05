Funko Inc (FNKO) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Funko worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNKO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

FNKO opened at $20.59 on Monday. Funko Inc has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $994.91 million and a P/E ratio of 68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Funko had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,101,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

