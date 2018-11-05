FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NYSE CVE opened at $8.75 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 375.5% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $1,398,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $223,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

