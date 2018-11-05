FY2018 Earnings Forecast for WPX Energy Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

WPX stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.34. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

