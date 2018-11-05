FY2018 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. CL King set a $248.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.50.

Shares of LFUS opened at $191.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $163.43 and a 12-month high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total value of $272,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 461,086 shares in the company, valued at $102,006,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $3,651,417. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

