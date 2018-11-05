FY2018 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $29.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $35.85. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $1,300.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $11.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $11.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $36.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,265.25.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,079.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 298.26 and a beta of 1.01. Markel has a 52-week low of $1,020.00 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,828,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.80, for a total value of $601,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total transaction of $119,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,675 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

