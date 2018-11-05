FY2018 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter.

NOA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.15. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $6,205,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $5,047,000. Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $4,897,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 258,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $3,052,206.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.