FY2018 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Boosted by Oppenheimer (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

NYSE SC opened at $18.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 366.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 253.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 466.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.