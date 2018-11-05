FY2018 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Cormark upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. GARP Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

SU opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

