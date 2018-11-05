FY2019 EPS Estimates for Allergan plc (AGN) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Allergan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.85. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share.

AGN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Allergan stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Allergan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,566,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allergan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,116,000 after acquiring an additional 99,490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Allergan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 517,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allergan by 110.9% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 131,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Allergan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

