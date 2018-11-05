FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Reduced by Analyst

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 21.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 90,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.