FY2022 EPS Estimates for ArQule, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for ArQule in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $3.75 on Monday. ArQule has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ArQule by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the first quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ArQule by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,259 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ArQule during the second quarter worth $3,871,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ArQule during the second quarter worth $759,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.