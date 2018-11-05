GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 4,400 Shares of Vectren Corp (VVC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vectren makes up 1.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.25% of Vectren worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vectren by 16.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vectren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectren by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,188,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vectren by 78.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectren during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVC opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vectren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $71.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

