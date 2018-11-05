GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $30.84 Million Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,164 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox accounts for approximately 3.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $30,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 16.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,123,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,929,000 after buying an additional 574,877 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 966.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 82,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 14.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $46.08 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 11th.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

