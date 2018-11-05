GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 15,171 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 38,886.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,001,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 85.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,441 shares during the period. Engadine Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 18.0% during the second quarter. Engadine Partners LLP now owns 2,906,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,486,000 after purchasing an additional 443,386 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 22.1% during the second quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,375,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,299,000 after purchasing an additional 248,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.90.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

