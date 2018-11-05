Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $100.16 Million Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,308,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205,895 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Myers Industries worth $100,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 28.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.02. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

