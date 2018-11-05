Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $207.36 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (GATX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,748 shares during the period. GATX makes up about 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of GATX worth $207,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 20,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total value of $1,782,653.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $429,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,326.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on GATX from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on GATX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of GATX opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

