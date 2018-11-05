Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $86.64 Million Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,410 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.52% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $86,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 266,360 shares during the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,179,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,879,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 48.05%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GCP Applied Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 478,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,970,647.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,717,663 shares of company stock valued at $68,742,698. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

