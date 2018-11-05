Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 84,423 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,423 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas makes up approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.04% of National Fuel Gas worth $146,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 76.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after buying an additional 289,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 262.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 280,900 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2,198.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,665.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

